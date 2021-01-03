January 3, 2021
QUESTION ASKED: How Can Anyone Supporter A Hater Like Warnock?
He’s certainly trailing plenty of #MeToo baggage:
● ‘I Can’t Believe He Would Run Me Over!’ Warnock’s Wife Says GA Dem Senate Candidate ‘Crossed the Line’ In Newly Released Police Vid.
● Warnock’s wife says she’s been trying to hide his behavior ‘for a long time’ in police bodycam video: The Democratic Senate candidate is ‘a great actor,’ Ouleye Ndoye told police in March.
● BRS Kash, Atlanta rapper who headlined Ossoff, Warnock rally, slammed after ‘rape’ tweet surfaces.
● Police Reports Detail Warnock’s Obstruction in 2002 Child-Abuse Probe That Led to His Arrest.
● Harvey Weinstein Attorney David Boies Donated Thousands To Help Warnock, Ossoff In GA Senate Races.