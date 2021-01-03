January 3, 2021

«
QUESTION ASKED: How Can Anyone Supporter A Hater Like Warnock?

He’s certainly trailing plenty of #MeToo baggage:

‘I Can’t Believe He Would Run Me Over!’ Warnock’s Wife Says GA Dem Senate Candidate ‘Crossed the Line’ In Newly Released Police Vid.

Warnock’s wife says she’s been trying to hide his behavior ‘for a long time’ in police bodycam video: The Democratic Senate candidate is ‘a great actor,’ Ouleye Ndoye told police in March.

BRS Kash, Atlanta rapper who headlined Ossoff, Warnock rally, slammed after ‘rape’ tweet surfaces.

Police Reports Detail Warnock’s Obstruction in 2002 Child-Abuse Probe That Led to His Arrest.

Harvey Weinstein Attorney David Boies Donated Thousands To Help Warnock, Ossoff In GA Senate Races.

