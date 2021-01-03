January 3, 2021
TO BE FAIR, WHO DOESN’T? Nashville bomber’s bizarre writings reveal belief in aliens and lizard people.
Sources tell NewsChannel 5 Investigates that Warner mailed similar packages to other individuals.
The package, which contained at least nine typed pages and two Samsung thumb drives, was immediately turned over to the FBI.
The envelope does not have a return address, but the rambling pages inside left no doubt it was from Warner.
“Hey Dude,” the cover letter starts, “You will never believe what I found in the park.”
“The knowledge I have gained is immeasurable. I now understand everything, and I mean everything from who/what we really are, to what the known universe really is.”
And yet: “Some experienced blast investigators from the FBI have been reviewing the publicly available photos and videos and have reached a rather startling preliminary conclusion. They are describing Warner’s bomb as being ‘unique in the annals of’ improvised explosive devices used by terrorists. If they’re correct, Warner would have had to have pulled off a very tricky design to create any sort of significant explosion. Also, they suggest that if we want to learn more about how he did it, officials should be looking for his test sites because there was no way he could have made it work on the first try.”