January 3, 2021

TO BE FAIR, WHO DOESN’T? Nashville bomber’s bizarre writings reveal belief in aliens and lizard people.

Sources tell NewsChannel 5 Investigates that Warner mailed similar packages to other individuals.

The package, which contained at least nine typed pages and two Samsung thumb drives, was immediately turned over to the FBI.

The envelope does not have a return address, but the rambling pages inside left no doubt it was from Warner.

“Hey Dude,” the cover letter starts, “You will never believe what I found in the park.”

“The knowledge I have gained is immeasurable. I now understand everything, and I mean everything from who/what we really are, to what the known universe really is.”