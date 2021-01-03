Home
TO BE FAIR, WHO DOESN’T? Nashville bomber’s bizarre writings reveal belief in aliens and lizard pe…
RON DESANTIS WILL NEVER RECOVER FROM THIS: New York is sitting on 2/3 of the vaccine doses it’s re…
January 3, 2021
WEIRD:
FBI investigating worker who ruined over 500 doses of COVID-19 vaccine.
Posted by
Glenn Reynolds
at 2:30 pm
