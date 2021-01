AND SPEAKING OF FIDDLING WHILE ROME THE REPUBLIC BURNS: Congress Goes Woke With New Gender-Neutral Rules.

You know, I could take their corruption, their venal cupidity, their almost unimaginable lust for power, if this weren’t all coupled with the mind and morals of a spoiled two year old on LSD. I mean, without that they’d still be despicable, but at least more understandable.