January 3, 2021

OKAY, I STUMBLED INTO THIS WHILE LOOKING FOR SOMETHING ELSE, AND ONE QUESTION HAUNTS ME: List of animals with fraudulent diplomas.

Keep in mind, the article opens this way:

This list of animals with fraudulent diplomas includes nonhuman animals who have been submitted as applicants to suspected diploma mills, and have gotten a diploma, despite not achieving academic success. On occasion, they have been admitted and granted a degree, despite not doing any classes, as reported in reliable sources.

Er…. so there are animals that have achieved academic success? And attended classes?

Pokes Havelock-cat who is sleeping at her feet: what is your excuse, you bum? Why aren’t you an accountant or something? If other animals achieve academic success, what are you waiting for?

(He just gave me a dirty look and went back to sleep.)