January 3, 2021

2020 WAS THE POINT OF NO RETURN FOR ESTABLISHMENT MEDIA:

After 2020, it will be hard to see corporate media as anything but a public relations arm of the Democratic Party following the former’s attempts to bury not one, not two, but three major allegations leveled against left-wing politicians.

Axios, one of the more aggressive and fairer online news outlets, revealed in December that failed presidential candidate and Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell of California developed a relationship with a suspected Chinese spy who worked on behalf of the Communist Chinese government as part of a far-reaching espionage operation.

Swalwell, who sits on the House Intelligence Committee, has declined to address his past interactions with Christine Fang, including that she managed somehow to place an intern in his office. He has offered no good reason for why he should remain in his congressional assignment despite the sensitive nature of what is discussed in the committee. His ability to dodge the issue has been enabled in part by media, which have not bothered to press him on the matter. In fact, news of the congressman’s entanglement with a Chinese spy has been ignored entirely by the larger, older news outlets.

ABC, CBS, and NBC ignored the story entirely when it broke. The major broadcast networks continued to ignore it even after Republicans moved to have the congressman removed from the intelligence committee. NBC has nothing on its website about the Chinese spy scandal. Neither does CBS or ABC. The New York Times, the Associated Press, and the Los Angeles Times, similarly have avoided reporting on the scandal. Swalwell, meanwhile, has been allowed to skate on the excuse that the Axios report was a hit job orchestrated by the Trump White House, which doesn’t make any sense.

What a change of pace for the newsrooms that have spent the past four years hunting relentlessly for some connection between the Trump administration and Russian intelligence operations!