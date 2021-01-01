January 1, 2021

OH, I KNOW THE ANSWER TO THIS ONE: NYT: COVERING THE ELITES, OR COVERING *FOR* THE ELITES?

Plus:

Read the whole thing if you want maximum amusement. But this example raises a deeper question: why do so many liberals feel compelled to embellish or make up stories about themselves? In addition to racial fakery like Rachel Dolezal, which connects to the diversity ideology of the moment at least, you have the fake war heroism of Richard Blumenthal, Brian Williams, and, most spectacularly of all, John Kerry. (And leave aside Hillary Clinton “landing under fire” in Bosnia, and supposedly being named for British explorer Edmund Hillary, even though his fame as a mountaineer didn’t arrive until well after Hillary Rodham was born.)

I suggest there is something about the fundamental nihilism at the heart of modern liberalism—the view that there is no truth, that the “narrative” is the only important thing, that creating your own “reality” is perfectly fine—that compels liberals to lie about themselves.