January 1, 2021

MOST OF THE RACIAL TENSION IN AMERICA IS FOMENTED BY JOURNALISTS: A “POLICE SHOOTING” IN MINNEAPOLIS.

Although, if you actually follow the link, the first thing you see in the Times story is that “[t]he chief said witnesses indicated that the man had fired first.”

It wasn’t a traffic stop, either, contrary to the Times report. It has subsequently been reported that the stop was incident to a firearms investigation.

In any event, a crowd of demonstrators appeared at the scene. They blocked traffic for several blocks and started a bonfire in the middle of the street to keep warm. Authorities pleaded with them not to riot or commit arson. Eventually the crowd dissipated, but that was probably due to the temperature dipping down to an overnight low below ten degrees rather than to the fact that the decedent, a criminal, opened fire on the officers. Rioting is more fun in May and June.

A little while ago, the Minneapolis Police Department released body cam footage of the incident. Here it is. This was no traffic stop. Multiple police vehicles converged on the suspect’s car. He first tried to drive away and then, blocked, started shooting at the officers. They returned fire.