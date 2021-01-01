January 1, 2021

K12 IMPLOSION UPDATE: Looking Back On A Year Of Mass Homeschooling. “Indeed, there has been an exodus of students from public schools this fall, as many parents select private schools that have been more likely to open for in-person learning, or choose independent homeschooling. NPR reported that public school districts in at least 20 states have seen plummeting numbers of students this fall. In Arizona, public school enrollment is down five percent compared to last year, and in Massachusetts it is down four percent.”