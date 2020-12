FOR EUROPE TOO, THINK ABOUT IT: A United Europe Aligning With China Would Be A Disaster For The United States.

The sad thing is that a prediction I made on a train in France has a good chance of coming true, if we fight our own take-over by Chinese puppets. Despite the dirty looks given me by Frenchmen who understood the muttering, it is quite possible my grandchildren will bleed or even die over there, liberating Europe from its own stupidity. This gives me no pleasure.