December 30, 2020

WHAT KIND OF ELECTED OFFICIAL HAS AN ATTITUDE LIKE THIS? Gov. Ron DeSantis waiting his ‘turn’ to take vaccine: ‘I’m an elected official, but whoop dee doo.’

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he’s waiting his turn to take the coronavirus vaccine and that the state’s elderly population should be first in line over so-called “essential” workers.

“I’m willing to take it but I am not the priority, they’re the priority,” the Republican governor said Wednesday at a Palm Beach County senior center.

“I’m under 45,” he continued. “So, people under 45 are not going to be first in line for this. And so when it’s my turn, I will take it, but this is who I want to be vaccinated. I want my parents, our grandparents to be able to get it. Granted, I mean, I’m an elected official but whoop dee doo. At the end of the day, let’s focus on where the risk is.”