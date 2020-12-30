«
»

December 30, 2020

TAMARA KEEL: “While writing to Slate’s parenting advice column on the topic of practical firearms safety would seem to make about as much sense as writing to Soldier of Fortune for advice on potty-training or getting your toddler to eat broccoli, someone apparently has done just that. Actually, they don’t want gun safety advice, they just want some validation and asspats for ruining family gatherings with their anti-gun outbursts, and I guess Slate seemed like a good place to go for some of that.”

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 12:45 pm
