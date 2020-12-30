December 30, 2020

Hunter Biden: The definitive “tik-tok.” In journalism we use the word “tik-tok” for a story that recaps what is known for certain, what’s been alleged and what’s been proven. (It long predates the social media app). It’s not clear to me whether Joe Biden will get the four year tongue bath from media that President Obama was treated to. I’m not betting against it.

That said, if journalism is indeed history’s rough first draft, John Solomon’s justthenews.com has provided a treasure trove of verified information today about Hunter Biden and the ‘big guy’. Key events and emails obtained directly from the infamous laptop (not via Rudy Guiliani or another third party) are included and linked.

Current and future political scientists, journalists and observers will have this work to draw upon, and it’s a pity that in the blind zeal to drag Joe Biden across the finish line, outfits like NPR pretended the story was not newsworthy:

History will judge them harshly.