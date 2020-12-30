December 30, 2020

2020 WASHINGTON FREE BEACON MAN OF THE YEAR: MAGA Matt Yglesias.

You know how it goes: You oppose defunding the cops, and a million rose emojis scream at you for hours. You sign a letter tepidly endorsing free speech, and your colleagues denounce you to your bosses and Twitter. The company you founded gets overrun by campus communists, so you quit to blog from your basement.

We’ve all been there.

Many of us would have called it quits after a year of such beatings. One tenacious egghead, though, never gave up, but kept coming back for more: Washington Free Beacon Man of the Year Matt Yglesias.