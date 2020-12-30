December 30, 2020

WHY ARE THE DEMOCRATS PRO-RAPE? BRS Kash, Atlanta rapper who headlined Ossoff, Warnock rally, slammed after ‘rape’ tweet surfaces.

An Atlanta rapper who headlined a rally at a church this week for Democratic Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock came under fire after several tweets denigrating women and making light of rape surfaced.

“If she say stop an u still hit it from da back is it an accident or rape lol,” BRS Kash, who recently released his new single, “Throat Baby,” tweeted in 2012, according to screenshots circulating on Twitter.

The rapper headlined a drive-in rally Monday at the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Lithonia and urged audience members to vote for Mr. Ossoff and Mr. Warnock in the Jan. 5 runoffs, which will determine which party will control the U.S. Senate.