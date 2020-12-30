December 30, 2020

THE GRAY LADY IS LARGE, SHE CONTAINS MULTITUDES: New York Times: Tiki Bars Need ‘Reclaiming’ Because Racism.

Also in the New York Times: Hilaria Baldwin Doubles Down on the Crazy, Defends Her Bizarre Insistence That She’s Spanish to the New York Times. Serving as a stenographer to a celebrity’s wife who needs some serious PR damage control, the Times is prepared to junk two lefty tropes in a single article: Goodbye, temporarily at least, to both “cultural appropriation,” and #MeToo:

Meanwhile, in order to defect from “Hilaria’s” woes, Alec Baldwin switches into performance art mode: Alec Baldwin Tweets President Trump Deserves, “A Knee On His Neck, Cutting Off His Oxygen.”