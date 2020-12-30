December 30, 2020
VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: Video of NYC Mob Taking Over Street, Attacking Car, As Murder Rate Skyrockets.
Insanity Wrap needs to know: Will the last person to flee from Bill De Blasio’s New York City please turn off the lights?
Answer: We’re sorry for being so flip. The power will have been shut off long before that happens.
Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.
- HuffPo senior politics reporter has difficulty counting to 2
- Antifa holds entire motel hostage, Tacoma government yawns
- Joe Biden refers to Kamala Harris as “president-elect”
Bonus Sanity: H.L. Mencken proven right once more. (An ongoing series.)
And so much more at the link, you’d have to be crazy to miss it.