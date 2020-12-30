December 30, 2020

VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: Video of NYC Mob Taking Over Street, Attacking Car, As Murder Rate Skyrockets.

Insanity Wrap needs to know: Will the last person to flee from Bill De Blasio’s New York City please turn off the lights?

Answer: We’re sorry for being so flip. The power will have been shut off long before that happens.

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

HuffPo senior politics reporter has difficulty counting to 2

Antifa holds entire motel hostage, Tacoma government yawns

Joe Biden refers to Kamala Harris as “president-elect”

Bonus Sanity: H.L. Mencken proven right once more. (An ongoing series.)