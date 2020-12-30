December 30, 2020

BIDEN’S ECONOMICS WILL CAUSE THE COMING ‘DARK WINTER,’ NOT COVID: As is so frequently the case these days, the Issues & Insights gang puts it best.

“Apparently it never occurred to Biden and his handlers that government intervention, not the virus, caused 2020’s downturn. Nor have they even begun to understand that Democrats’ economic policies, filled with steep, punitive taxes, and impossible-to-jump regulatory hurdles, are a slow-motion march of the economic lockdowns that almost instantly paralyzed the economy this year.”