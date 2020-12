WILL MCCARTHY, HOUSE GOP GO FOR A COALITION TO OUST PELOSI? There are 10 Democrats in the 117th Congress that convenes next week who voted against Nancy Pelosi for Speaker of the House in the 116th Congress.

With Republicans picking up the same number of seats in the new Congress, nominating one of those 10 Democrats as part of a coalition could end the Pelosi era. But are Republicans making the necessary moves to assemble such a coalition? Not holding my breath.