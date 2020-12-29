December 29, 2020

NOTHING TO SEE HERE, MOVE ALONG: Pennsylvania Republicans find ‘alarming discrepancy’ twice the margin of Biden’s victory. “According to the GOP analysis, county election results showed 6,962,607 total ballots were reported as being cast, while the SURE system indicated that only 6,760,230 total voters actually voted, which is a difference of 202,377 votes. The Republicans said this 202,377 gap, coupled with 31,547 fewer presidential race votes seen in county data, amounts to ‘an alarming discrepancy’ of 170,830 votes, which is more than twice the reported statewide difference between Biden and Trump.”