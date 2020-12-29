December 29, 2020

ANTHONY FAUCI STRIKES OUT:

Imagine a scenario, if you will, in which Dr Anthony Fauci is your personal physician, and he comes to you with news about your sickness. It could be pneumonia. It could be cancer. His first assessment is to inform you that you aren’t really that sick and this treatment won’t really do much for you. Then six months later, as you get sicker, he tells you to strenuously begin treating yourself with the very thing he said you did not need. Now imagine another scenario in which the good doctor tells you he was not being truthful with you because he tells you in his gut, you were not ready to hear the truth about how sick you were, but now that you are further along in your sickness and treatment, he can finally be honest with you about steps needed to mitigate your sickness. This would not be acceptable for you or your family. It should not be acceptable for the country as a whole. We shouldn’t live in a health-propaganda state.

​I’m willing to give President Joe Biden and his newly appointed team of professionals a chance to come in and manage the response to this virus. That is what the country chose and voted for. But like Deborah Birx before him, Fauci has proven himself untrustworthy. Let him retire or go fully embrace his media darlingdom. He seems more intent on pleasing than being honest with his patients. However, his patient this year has been the country, and he’s lied to us too many times.