CHANGE: The Domino Effect of Mark Levin Leaving Facebook For Parler. “The follower count is key. Levin has 4.2 million followers on Parler, which is more than his 2.8 million on Twitter or 1.6 million on Facebook. While Twitter and Facebook have more accounts, Parler’s users are highly engaged and responsive. To figures like Levin, engagement and monetization are of much greater importance than the raw number of accounts a platform reaches.”

Should I put InstaPundit on Parler?