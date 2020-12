THE BRIDE WORE A MANTILLA! Inside Hilaria and Alec Baldwin’s NY wedding where they said ‘sí,’ waved flamenco fans and exchanged Cartier rings inscribed in Spanish — and later she said her family ‘couldn’t pronounce her new surname.’

Comedy gold like this needn’t worry too much about being cancelled.