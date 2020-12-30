«
December 30, 2020

TO BE HONEST, NOBODY’S TRACK RECORD ON THIS HAS BEEN GREAT: Don’t be Too Quick to Judge Sweden’s Covid-19 Policy: The Nordic country has taken an approach all its own, but it’s too soon to tell whether it’s right or wrong.

