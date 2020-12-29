December 29, 2020

SNOWFALLS ARE NOW JUST A THING OF THE PAST: Bill Gates Had a Plan to Stop Global Warming—Until Science Got in the Way.

The Harvard Project is called the Stratospheric Controlled Perturbation Experiment (SCoPex). To most of us, it sounds like a project that will severely tick off the stratosphere. And opponents of the project fear it will. They fear these projects will lead to attempts to engineer climate with artificial sunshade. The sunshade would essentially consist of blowing a bunch of dust into the stratosphere.

No one knows what this could do to life on earth because it is an insane proposition. We could end up living in a world that looks like the set of Dune. Or causing unknown changes to weather patterns. Dust is a well know respiratory irritant. What if it floats back down to earth?

Or we could freeze our tails off since we are in what is called a solar minimum, projected to last from now until 2053. The last time this happened, in the Middle Ages, we went through what is known as the Little Ice Age. But the geniuses in the climate cabal want to assure you that means nothing; we will still see global warming. Never mind that science can’t accurately predict the weather, and none of them were around in the Middle Ages. They just know, so shut up.