December 29, 2020

DON’T BLAME 2020: “The misery caused by the COVID-19 pandemic also gets written off as 2020’s fault. I can’t help but think that blaming the Chinese Communist party would be more constructive. After all, this time last year the hospital in Wuhan was already admitting patients for the virus. You could attempt to grapple with this; to revisit the West’s over-friendly relationship with an authoritarian regime for the past 20 years, the crucial moments where the CCP moved to quash the truth rather than be open about the coronavirus. But again, that all sounds pretty hard. ‘2020, man’ is a much less stressful alternative.”