December 29, 2020

I’VE NOTICED THE ONLY PEOPLE WHO CHECK BOTH ARMS ARE THE EXAMINERS FOR LIFE INSURANCE COMPANIES: Blood pressure often differs widely between two arms. “Blood pressure readings between the two arms can be different, and that disparity can sometimes be a warning sign of heart trouble down the road. That’s the finding of an analysis of 24 past studies: When people have at least a 5-point difference in blood pressure between the two arms, their risk of heart attack, stroke or premature death inches up. And the greater the difference, the more those risks climb.”