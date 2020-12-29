«
December 29, 2020

I’VE NOTICED THE ONLY PEOPLE WHO CHECK BOTH ARMS ARE THE EXAMINERS FOR LIFE INSURANCE COMPANIES: Blood pressure often differs widely between two arms. “Blood pressure readings between the two arms can be different, and that disparity can sometimes be a warning sign of heart trouble down the road. That’s the finding of an analysis of 24 past studies: When people have at least a 5-point difference in blood pressure between the two arms, their risk of heart attack, stroke or premature death inches up. And the greater the difference, the more those risks climb.”

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 6:00 pm
