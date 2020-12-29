December 29, 2020

THAT COULD BE BECAUSE THEY’VE SO COWED PEOPLE THAT EVEN SO CALLED CONSERVATIVES RUN TO GET TESTED, BECAUSE THEY MIGHT HAVE BEEN NEAR SOMEONE WHO HAD A PROBABLY FALSE-POSITIVE TEST. BECAUSE MOST OF THEM ARE FALSE POSITIVES: California, home of masks and harsh lockdowns, has highest COVID-19 infection rate in nation.

QUOD ERAT DEMONSTRANDUM: A really good way to catch COVID, for free.

I mean, seriously. I’m tired of otherwise rational people panicking over the China Virus, or thinking that if we let this fraud stand there will ever be another non-fraudulent election allowed in this country. Seriously. Think before you run off on the comforting idea du jour.