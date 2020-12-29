December 29, 2020

WHICH BRINGS US TO THIS: Rising serpent 🇺🇸 on Twitter: “Remember all those social media videos of Chinese people dying in the streets of mysterious causes, bleeding to death, having seizures and stuff? How come none of that happened to Americans, and how come those videos magically stopped appearing after coronavirus came to America?” / Twitter.

I have no idea who the person tweeting this is, and yeah, it would normally meet with skepticism, but NO one who remembers those videos and looks around now can take this nonsense seriously. And I’m sorry, no one can help but wonder if this was a massive psy-ops organized by the Chinese and carried out by their agents on our soil, which, alas, include all the tech companies, who are sure there’s gold on them there Chinese hills, most bio-science companies, which are staffed by Chinese post-docs, and most of our media.

Also for anyone who has studied Chinese history? This is bog standard.