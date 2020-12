BRYAN PRESTON: Cancel Culture Comes for a 15-Year-Old Girl, Helped by the NYT and the Univ. of Tennessee. The proper response would have been to note that we expect 15-year-olds to be immature, and that the role of a university is to help them mature, not punish them for being what 15-year-olds are. That, sadly, would have required courage and principle on the part of university administrators.