December 28, 2020

STACY MCCAIN: Will the New York Times Ever Stop Slandering the South?

Nothing is more certain to convince a Manhattan liberal that black people are victims of white racism than to tell them a story set in a Southern locale. That’s why the New York Times didn’t devote 2,400 words to white teenagers who said the n-word in New Jersey or Ohio or anywhere else but Virginia, in a town whose very name invokes Confederate symbolism. Never mind the fact that Leesburg is now just part of the massive suburban sprawl surrounding Washington, D.C., and also never mind the fact that Mimi Grove was just throwing out some hiphop slang for her teenage friends on Snapchat. No, readers of the New York Times are supposed to assume that Miss Grove’s use of the n-word is reflective of the history of Loudon County stretching back decades or even centuries into the past. This is the time-proven method by which liberal media maintain the blood-guilt narrative of Southern wickedness as a permanent fixture of American journalism.