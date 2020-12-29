December 29, 2020

GEORGIA SENATE: Camper Recounts Abuse at Warnock Church Camp. “Among the indignities 12-year-old Anthony Washington endured at the church camp overseen by Reverend Raphael Warnock: counselors who tossed urine on him and locked him outside his cabin overnight. . . . Washington’s account of the 2002 events provides the first direct insight into the alleged abuse and neglect that transpired at Camp Farthest Out, which Warnock oversaw as senior pastor of Maryland’s Douglas Memorial Community church, and raises new questions for the Democrat, who is currently vying for a Senate seat in Georgia.”

Prediction: Those questions won’t come from the likes of Jake Tapper, or the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.