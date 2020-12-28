December 28, 2020

PAST PERFORMANCE IS NO GUARANTEE OF FUTURE RESULTS: Professor Neil Ferguson in the London Times on Christmas Day: People don’t agree with lockdown and try to undermine the scientists.

Not least of which, some fellow called Professor Neil Ferguson, during the first half of 2020: What Neil Ferguson’s booty call tells us about modern politics. “It is actually incredibly important news that Ferguson, the Imperial College modeller who said it was possible 500,000 Brits would die if we didn’t lock down, defied the lockdown. It deserves the frontpage treatment it is getting today. For Ferguson’s booty call with his married lover actually reveals a great deal about the 21st-century elites and how they view their relationship with the masses. It’s one rule for them and another for us.”

QED: Dr. Fauci Admits He Has Treated The American People Like Children.