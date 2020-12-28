December 28, 2020

HISTORY: Divers recover a WWII Enigma Machine from the Baltic Sea. “The machine that divers recently fished out of the Bay of Gelting had three rotors, which means it probably came from a surface warship and not a Nazi submarine, or U-boat. From 1942 onward, U-boats carried a four-rotor model of the Enigma device. Several U-boat commanders scuttled their submarines in May 1945 as the Allies closed in. But the presence of a three-rotor machine suggests that at least one surface ship’s officers also threw their Enigma machine overboard in the final days of the war.”