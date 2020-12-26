December 26, 2020

IT’S COME TO THIS: CBS Frets Too Much Emailing Contributes to Global Warming.

Phillips then turned to environmental author Mike Berners-Lee for the usual carbon-footprint lecture: “But, on the other hand, if you’re at home with the heating on, which it wouldn’t otherwise have to be, then that’s not so good, and you’re probably using more computing stuff than you would be.”

Phillips then recounted that it takes lots of energy to process e-mails, noting the huge quantities that are sent. He then related a British study estimating that “if everyone in Britain sent one less “thank you” e-mail a day, the carbon saving would be like taking about three and a half thousand cars off the road.”

“Hold the smugness” is probably not something CBS should be throwing at the viewers. Somehow, Phillips didn’t try to do the calculation of how much power is horrendously spent on people watching CBS.

This episode of CBS This Morning was sponsored in part by Nissan, which is also ironic with the carbon impact.