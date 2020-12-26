December 26, 2020
TRUST US, WE’RE EXPERTS. 2020 has been a year of miserable failure for the expert class, even by comparison to the not-stellar years that preceded it.
Related: Lockdowns Do Not Control the Coronavirus: The Evidence.
TRUST US, WE’RE EXPERTS. 2020 has been a year of miserable failure for the expert class, even by comparison to the not-stellar years that preceded it.
Related: Lockdowns Do Not Control the Coronavirus: The Evidence.
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.