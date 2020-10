GOIN’ SOUTHBOUND: “Kimber Manufacturing, a company that makes a variety of firearms and ammunition, is transitioning its corporate headquarters from New York to its facility in Troy, Alabama.” “The gunmaker was founded in Yonkers, New York, in 1979 and remained headquartered there until its recent transition to Alabama.”

Why be headquartered in the bosom of your enemies? “Alabama and New York had a contest. Alabama won.”