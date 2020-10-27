October 27, 2020

KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEF: ACB Is In, Now Let’s Savor Watching Liberals Freak Out Over Nothing. “The greatest thing about the Trump presidency is that he forced the Democrats to stop being coy about their inexorable march to the psychotic progressive fringe. They’d done a brilliant PR job for years that hid their true intentions from regular Americans who live outside of the coastal commie bubbles. Once the permanent screaming and tears started after Trump’s election, their intentions were laid bare.”