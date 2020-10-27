October 27, 2020

WHO OWNS YOUR STUFF? Delete Facebook and your Oculus games will go down with it.

Facebook recently announced that owners of its new Oculus Quest 2 would be required to link a Facebook account to use the headset. But what’s more, should you ever delete the Facebook account linked to your headset, you’ll lose any games you’ve purchased.

It’s not just deleting your account that will result in losing purchases. According to GameSpot, even deactivating your account temporarily will cut access to purchased games, or you can have your account suspended for violating terms of service and have no say in the matter.

Older headsets like the original Quest don’t need to be linked to Facebook, but support for separate Oculus accounts ends in 2023, after while all Oculus VR users will need a Facebook account. Following the acquisition of Oculus by Facebook in 2014, founder Palmer Luckey said users would never need an account with the social network. We probably shouldn’t be surprised that’s no longer the case. Not only is Luckey no longer with the company, but Facebook was always going to eventually tighten it’s grip on its property… like it has on Instagram and WhatsApp.