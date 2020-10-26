October 26, 2020

ROGER SIMON: I’m Ready to be Reeducated, Mr. Reich.

Which brings me to my qualifications for Mr. Reich’s—let’s be blunt without being sneering—reeducation program.

To begin with, I have been a Trump supporter in the elections of 2016 and 2020, and far from a “shy” one. While not much of a media mogul in the fat cat sense (alas), and therefore at best a medium-sized enabler of what he calls a “catastrophe,” I have written what must now be several hundred essays in support of the president, before and after his election, for PJ Media (which I cofounded), The Epoch Times, Real Clear Politics, City Journal, The New York Times (once) and the New York Post, among others. I have also appeared on television and radio, multiple times with a similar viewpoint.

None of this, admittedly, makes me especially qualified to be that guinea pig for Mr. Reich’s commission—many have done the same. Nonetheless, I stand for the job.

What makes me qualified was that years ago (1979), when I identified with the left, I was invited with about a dozen others on an “activist’s tour” of the People’s Republic of China.

I know about reeducation camps, because I have seen one.