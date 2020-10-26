October 26, 2020

ROGER SIMON: I’m Ready to Be Reeducated, Mr. Reich.

I volunteer to be the first guinea pig for Robert Reich’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission during the period after the election in which he assumes a Biden victory.

I assume Mr. Reich would concur some degree of testing and experimentation must be done to make his plan effective and, while taking nowhere near the bravery of being, say, a first COVID vaccine tester, someone has to do it.

I have several reasons I think I would be ideal for this task that I will get to in a minute, but first, for those who don’t know or those whose memory is sketchy—it’s already more than a week since Reich made his proposal—the former Clinton Labor Secretary wrote the following on Twitter, Oct. 17:

“When this nightmare is over, we need a Truth and Reconciliation Commission. It would erase Trump’s lies, comfort those who have been harmed by his hatefulness, and name every official, politician, executive, and media mogul whose greed and cowardice enabled this catastrophe.”

Reich uses post-apartheid South Africa as a model for his proposal—a country that continues to have more than its share of civic disruption, poverty, and violence—but no matter. There are others.

Cultural Revolution Pig Farm

Which brings me to my qualifications for Mr. Reich’s—let’s be blunt without being sneering—reeducation program.

To begin with, I have been a Trump supporter in the elections of 2016 and 2020, and far from a “shy” one. While not much of a media mogul in the fat cat sense (alas), and therefore at best a medium-sized enabler of what he calls a “catastrophe,” I have written what must now be several hundred essays in support of the president, before and after his election, for PJ Media (which I cofounded), The Epoch Times, Real Clear Politics, City Journal, The New York Times (once) and the New York Post, among others. I have also appeared on television and radio, multiple times with a similar viewpoint.

None of this, admittedly, makes me especially qualified to be that guinea pig for Mr. Reich’s commission—many have done the same. Nonetheless, I stand for the job.

What makes me qualified was that years ago (1979), when I identified with the left, I was invited with about a dozen others on an “activist’s tour” of the People’s Republic of China.

I know about reeducation camps, because I have seen one.