October 26, 2020

FORGET THE POLICE, DEFUND PUBLIC SCHOOLS: If they won’t fully reopen schools, despite what science says, when will they? The teachers’ unions are really going out of their way to demonstrate that they’re nonessential.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 8:41 am
