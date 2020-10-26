October 26, 2020

FERTILIZING THE OCEANS: Metal deposits from Chinese coal plants end up in the Pacific Ocean, research shows. “The researchers believe these metals could change the ocean ecosystem, though it’s unclear whether it would be for better or worse. The study shows that smoke from power plants carries iron and other metals to the surface waters of the North Pacific Ocean as westerly winds blow emissions from Asia to North America. Peak measurements show that up to nearly 60% of the iron in one vast swath of the northern part of the ocean emanates from smokestacks.”

All that plankton will sequester carbon. Factor that into your models.