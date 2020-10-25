October 25, 2020

THE CORBYNIZATION OF THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY CONTINUES APACE: Some Groups, Residents Say Gov. Cuomo Has Taken Criticism Of Orthodox Jewish COVID-19 Noncompliance Too Far.

The governor’s words came a day after he announced he would withhold funding from local governments that do not enforce the rules at schools, including yeshivas.

“If the local government does not effectively enforce the law, we will withhold funds from the local government… If they don’t, we will withhold funding from the government. I don’t like to do that. Budgets are tough all across the board. I don’t know how else to get them to do the enforcement they need to do. So, hopefully that will motivate them because nothing else I have done has motivated them – not my rapier wit, not my sense of humor, not my guilt, not my blame, not my admonition, and not my pleas. Maybe money works,” Cuomo said.

He later pointed out that yeshivas receive a significant amount of funding.

“I guarantee if a yeshiva gets closed down, and they’re not going to get state funding, you will see compliance,” Cuomo said.