CHAMPAGNE FOR BREAKFAST, AND A SHERMAN IN MY HAND: Nat Sherman International Closed. Manhattan Townhouse and wholesale cigar operations shuttered by end of September, ending 90-year history in New York City. “‘We worked hard to successfully transition Nat Sherman International to a new home. The Covid-19 pandemic created new challenges that were unfortunately too big to overcome,’ said Jessica Pierucki, general manager, managing director for Nat Sherman.”