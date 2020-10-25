October 25, 2020
GLEICHSCHALTUNG! School district fires principal who questioned ‘coercive’ Black Lives Matter measures. You shall not question the woke ideology!
Somebody report this to the Department of Education, and the Justice Department.
GLEICHSCHALTUNG! School district fires principal who questioned ‘coercive’ Black Lives Matter measures. You shall not question the woke ideology!
Somebody report this to the Department of Education, and the Justice Department.
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.