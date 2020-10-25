«
»

October 25, 2020

GLEICHSCHALTUNG! School district fires principal who questioned ‘coercive’ Black Lives Matter measures. You shall not question the woke ideology!

Somebody report this to the Department of Education, and the Justice Department.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 10:30 am
