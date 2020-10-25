October 25, 2020

K-12 IMPLOSION UPDATE: School Threatens 12-Year-Old With Arrest for Allegedly Missing 90 Minutes of Zoom Class. “Mastrov assumed the school had been sent in error, so he called the school. He was shocked to learn that the authorities meant business: The law says any kid who misses three full days of school or is tardy for a 30-minute class period on three separate occasions can face jail time. The policy was obviously intended to cover unexcused absences for in-person education, but the district apparently intends to apply it to virtual education as well.”

Allowing your kids to attend public school, even virtually, borders on parental malpractice.