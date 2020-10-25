October 25, 2020

LIKE THE NYPD, FORMER NEW SOCIALIST “IT GIRL” ALSO NOW JUST PHONING IT IN: AOC returns to her tiresome and hypocritical victimhood stunt.

“AOC is a name given to me by community & the people,” she continued. “Y’all can call me AOC. Government colleagues referring to each other in a public or professional context (aka who don’t know me like that) should refer to their peers as ‘Congresswoman,’ ‘Representative,’ etc. Basic respect 101.”

This is asinine. Male or female, politicians are commonly referred to by last names or abbreviations. Consider how often you have heard President Trump called “Trump,” former President Barack Obama referred to as “Obama,” and so on. Ocasio-Cortez is creating a sexist victim narrative for herself where none exists.

In fact, she has referred to government officials and colleagues in this exact manner many times. Just on Aug. 20, Ocasio-Cortez referred to “Kamala” and “Biden.” On multiple occasions, the congresswoman has referred to Hillary Clinton as “Hillary.”

Ironically, Ocasio-Cortez regularly refers to Vice President Mike Pence as simply “Pence” but has publicly chastised him for referring to her without her title.