October 24, 2020

THE PROVINCIAL LEFT IS ONLY INTERESTED IN FOREIGNERS THEY CAN WHITE-KNIGHT FOR:  Foreign Policy? What’s That?

Kind of like minorities. The left uses “categories” of people. They’re not interested in actual, real people.

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 3:02 am
