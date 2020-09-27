October 23, 2020

GREAT MOMENTS IN PROJECTION:

● Shot: Big lie: Joe Biden compares Donald Trump to Joseph Goebbels.

“He’s sort of like Goebbels,” Mr Biden said. “You say the lie long enough, keep repeating it, repeating it, repeating it, it becomes common knowledge”. “It’s not like it’s going to come as a surprise. And so I’m prepared to go out and make my case as to why I think he’s failed and why I think the answers I have to proceed will help the American people and the American economy, and make us safer internationally.”